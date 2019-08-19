Mycio Wealth Partners Has Boosted Its Rogers (ROG) Holding by $3.61 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Country Club Trust Company Decreased Stake

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 26,094 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 37,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 115,389 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ACK Asset Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Call for July 31, 2019 | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 0.28% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 7,197 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 29,763 shares. Natl Bank has 3,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 129 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 11,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 3,750 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 1,294 are held by Virtu Limited Liability Com. The Connecticut-based Pier Cap Lc has invested 1.17% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 51,579 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 12,625 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 1.93M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 37,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 469 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 18,800 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 126,071 shares to 28,909 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,758 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,381 shares to 62,482 shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 78,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.