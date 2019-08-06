Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $330,880 as Market Value Rose; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Cut Stake

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $264.42. About 3.34 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 115,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, down from 117,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $198.53. About 766,156 shares traded or 98.62% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 331,861 shares. Fisher Asset owns 21,970 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Incorporated has invested 1.32% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0% or 94,491 shares. Garrison Asset Management reported 2.65% stake. Amica Mutual Insur Co accumulated 2,788 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 61,407 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Regions Finance holds 9,441 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 84,587 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 1,586 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bainco Invsts owns 1.15% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 38,743 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 18,086 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bankshares reported 210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldgs Secs Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 1,429 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 3.85M shares. Barbara Oil owns 10,800 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 19,961 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The California-based World Investors has invested 1.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Inv Ltd Liability Company has 2,627 shares. Stifel Financial owns 758,205 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 7,082 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Limited Co reported 1,355 shares. Park National Oh reported 1,296 shares stake. Blackhill stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.44% or 375,319 shares. 1,817 are held by Moody Bancshares Trust Division.