Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $330,880 as Share Value Rose; Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Position in Paychex (PAYX) by $1.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $281.38. About 1.93M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 892,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.56M, down from 911,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 765,375 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,221 shares to 66,792 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 6,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, August 2. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 6,685 shares to 65,795 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 572,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

