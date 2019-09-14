Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Its Stake in Oge Energy (OGE) by $3.28 Million

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 14,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 251,847 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.01M, down from 265,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 77,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 235,520 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02M, up from 157,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 590,814 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OGE Energy (OGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10,231 shares to 767,338 shares, valued at $103.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 48,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,621 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 38,604 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). American Invest Inc invested in 0.18% or 13,387 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 5,459 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 1,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea has 310,300 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 16,842 are owned by M&T Financial Bank Corp. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Andra Ap reported 136,000 shares. Sei has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Shine Advisory Service accumulated 173 shares or 0% of the stock. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,038 shares to 700,345 shares, valued at $50.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 104,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).