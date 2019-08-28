Mycio Wealth Partners Cut Its Antares Pharma (ATRS) Position by $810,000; Valuation Rose; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Market Value Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $917,736 Its Stake

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $3.283. About 326,584 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 182.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 76,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 118,307 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 41,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 3.56M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,221 shares to 66,792 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 22,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Cap Lc owns 10.30M shares. Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 43,321 were accumulated by Citigroup. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 10,267 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. Prelude Cap Management Limited Com reported 48,207 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 269,471 shares. 265,000 were accumulated by Qs Lc. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 107,134 shares. 303,448 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 15,750 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 7.31M shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company reported 26,873 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc has 0.01% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Peconic Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 33,600 shares to 398,185 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 89,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,500 shares, and cut its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV).

