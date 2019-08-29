Mycio Wealth Partners Cut Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Redwood Capital Management Trimmed by $5.05 Million Its Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 99,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 149,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 3.39 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan –

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 424,916 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow down 159 points on losses in shares of UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase – MarketWatch” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another ex-JPMorgan trader pleads guilty to ‘spoofing’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,900 were accumulated by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 31,513 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 1.83% or 1.57M shares. Martin & Company Tn accumulated 24,134 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.57% or 108,924 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 21,027 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.26% or 28,716 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors accumulated 64,123 shares. First Natl Bank owns 109,924 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 68,657 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 1.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 7,118 shares. Bb&T invested in 229,346 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Lc accumulated 15,535 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09M shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Antares Pharma Announces the Appointment of Peter S. Greenleaf to Company’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Antares Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Antares Pharma to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21,893 shares to 44,186 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 38,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).