Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Paccar (PCAR) Stake by $1.49 Million; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 375,002 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 329,842 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Kbc Nv reported 0% stake. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 359,267 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Anderson Hoagland & Com invested in 13,381 shares. Sei Investments Company invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bartlett And Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Hodges Mgmt Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Hilton Capital, New York-based fund reported 1,617 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.34% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 41,382 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 6,396 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 114,210 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 42,929 shares.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares to 21,565 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares to 29,543 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 15,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,106 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech Mngmt invested in 1,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Acadian Asset Mgmt reported 243 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.04% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 126,142 shares. Conning accumulated 8,927 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 20,270 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP owns 0.03% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 9,980 shares. 184 are held by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 935,127 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 576 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 99,918 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.11% or 19,102 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 58,133 were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts.

