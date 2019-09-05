Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $2.46 Million; Rgm Capital Lowered Its Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holding by $3.03 Million; Share Price Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.98. About 134,163 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table)

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.58 million market cap company. It closed at $19.76 lastly. It is down 1.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 2,131 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 119,018 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 13,843 shares. Blackrock owns 6.09M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 234,163 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited reported 10,075 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 56,501 shares. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 350,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 185,087 shares. Millennium Ltd Com owns 399,144 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 70,207 shares. Sensato Invsts Ltd holds 0.2% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 35,600 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 27,470 shares.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.81 million for 22.45 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 876,457 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $96.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

