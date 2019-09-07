My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 519.97 N/A -0.07 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.20 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of My Size Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Analyst Recommendations

My Size Inc. and Upland Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $49.25, while its potential upside is 35.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.