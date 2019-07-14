My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Both My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 947.01 N/A -0.21 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.12 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Talend S.A. 0.00% -131.4% -19.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for My Size Inc. and Talend S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Talend S.A. has a consensus price target of $52, with potential upside of 43.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.3% of Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81% Talend S.A. -0.91% -8.15% 28.3% 15.1% -17.9% 28.88%

For the past year My Size Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Talend S.A. has 28.88% stronger performance.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.