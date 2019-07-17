My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 926.54 N/A -0.21 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.37 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year My Size Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.