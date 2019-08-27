My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

As Application Software companies, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 548.54 N/A -0.07 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.92 N/A -8.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has My Size Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

My Size Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.77%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year My Size Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Safe-T Group Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors My Size Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.