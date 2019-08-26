My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

As Application Software businesses, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 572.45 N/A -0.07 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.78 N/A -3.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both My Size Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while Riot Blockchain Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Riot Blockchain Inc. beats My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.