My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

This is a contrast between My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 598.95 N/A -0.07 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 30 7.94 N/A -3.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides My Size Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for My Size Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Pluralsight Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 92.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

My Size Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year My Size Inc. has -28.82% weaker performance while Pluralsight Inc. has 30.32% stronger performance.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.