My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Since My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 555.60 N/A -0.07 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 9 3.77 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for My Size Inc. and Cloudera Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Cloudera Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 25.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of My Size Inc. shares and 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year My Size Inc. has stronger performance than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors My Size Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.