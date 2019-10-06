My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Since My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. N/A 0.00 24.17M -0.07 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 2.91 275.46M 1.50 49.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of My Size Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides My Size Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 5,183,358,352.99% 0% 0% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 410,215,934.48% 31.9% 17.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for My Size Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 6.21% and its average price target is $70.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both My Size Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats My Size Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.