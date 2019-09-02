My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 550.21 N/A -0.07 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 50 10.85 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates My Size Inc. and BlackLine Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows My Size Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for My Size Inc. and BlackLine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BlackLine Inc.’s potential upside is 16.83% and its average price target is $59.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92% of BlackLine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1% are BlackLine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while BlackLine Inc. had bullish trend.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.