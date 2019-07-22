My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 918.92 N/A -0.21 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 4.04 N/A 0.09 35.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has My Size Inc. and Aware Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.1% of Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Aware Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Aware Inc. has weaker performance than My Size Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aware Inc. beats My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.