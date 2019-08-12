My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) Forms $0.51 Double Bottom; OPTEX SYSTEMS HOLDINGS (OPXS) Shorts Lowered By 2.07%

OPTEX SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:OPXS) had a decrease of 2.07% in short interest. OPXS’s SI was 99,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.07% from 101,500 shares previously. With 36,200 avg volume, 3 days are for OPTEX SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s short sellers to cover OPXS’s short positions. It closed at $1.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. The company has market cap of $15.94 million. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters.