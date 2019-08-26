My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) Forms $0.48 Double Bottom; Starrett L S Co (SCX) Has 1.75 Sentiment

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) formed double bottom with $0.44 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.48 share price. My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) has $14.31M valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4789. About 25,371 shares traded. My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has declined 33.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.46% the S&P500.

Starrett L S Co (SCX) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.06, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 8 sold and trimmed stakes in Starrett L S Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.92 million shares, up from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Starrett L S Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 32,692 shares traded or 229.09% up from the average. The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) has declined 11.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $39.12 million. The companyÂ’s products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It has a 7.26 P/E ratio. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company for 354,083 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 201,715 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has 0.04% invested in the company for 58,949 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 304,680 shares.