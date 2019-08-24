My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) Forms $0.48 Double Bottom; Friess Associates Cut Its Ehealth (EHTH) Stake

Friess Associates Llc decreased Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) stake by 31.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 128,395 shares as Ehealth Inc. (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 285,349 shares with $17.79M value, down from 413,744 last quarter. Ehealth Inc. now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.61% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 453,721 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) formed double bottom with $0.46 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.48 share price. My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) has $14.31M valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4789. About 25,298 shares traded. My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has declined 33.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.46% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc increased Pure Storage Inc. stake by 256,323 shares to 974,923 valued at $21.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) stake by 3,457 shares and now owns 45,443 shares. Clarus Corp. was raised too.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eHealth (EHTH) Rallies 165% YTD: Will the Upside Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why eHealth Stock Skyrocketed Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $13600 highest and $73 lowest target. $107.25’s average target is 11.79% above currents $95.94 stock price. Ehealth had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $320,815 activity. 2,000 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares with value of $210,095 were bought by WOLF DALE B. The insider Yung Derek N. bought 2,000 shares worth $110,720.