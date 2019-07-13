My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Comparing side by side

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 947.01 N/A -0.21 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.68 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides My Size Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for My Size Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $40.17 average price target and a 29.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

My Size Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 100%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year My Size Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synaptics Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.