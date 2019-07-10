My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 972.26 N/A -0.21 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.03 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of My Size Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of My Size Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of My Size Inc. shares and 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81% Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68%

For the past year My Size Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Riot Blockchain Inc. has 198.68% stronger performance.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

