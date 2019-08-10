My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Contrasting side by side

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 762.03 N/A -0.07 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 200 22.98 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 demonstrates My Size Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

My Size Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s average target price is $201.5, while its potential downside is -16.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of My Size Inc. shares and 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats My Size Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.