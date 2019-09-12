My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 582.97 N/A -0.07 0.00 Majesco 8 2.61 N/A 0.18 53.22

In table 1 we can see My Size Inc. and Majesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows My Size Inc. and Majesco’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Majesco are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 70.6% of Majesco’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year My Size Inc. has -28.82% weaker performance while Majesco has 32.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Majesco beats on 7 of the 8 factors My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.