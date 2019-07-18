My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of My Size Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of My Size Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has My Size Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares My Size Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for My Size Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 136.60%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of My Size Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year My Size Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while My Size Inc.’s peers have 41.26% stronger performance.

Dividends

My Size Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

My Size Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.