My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of My Size Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of My Size Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have My Size Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 5,162,323,793.25% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares My Size Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 24.17M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for My Size Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of My Size Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while My Size Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

My Size Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors My Size Inc.’s rivals beat My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.