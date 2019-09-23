My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 561.93 N/A -0.07 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 82 6.93 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has My Size Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Analyst Ratings

My Size Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Fortinet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86.83 average target price and a 9.55% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of My Size Inc. shares and 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year My Size Inc. has -28.82% weaker performance while Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.