My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Comparing side by side

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. N/A 0.00 24.17M -0.07 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.00 2.59M -2.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 5,131,634,819.53% 0% 0% Creative Realities Inc. 139,977,300.98% -130.2% -38.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both My Size Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while Creative Realities Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Creative Realities Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.