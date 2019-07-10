My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparison side by side

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 956.42 N/A -0.21 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 42 3.21 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights My Size Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for My Size Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Benefitfocus Inc.’s potential upside is 121.49% and its average target price is $57.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

My Size Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81% Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26%

For the past year My Size Inc. was less bearish than Benefitfocus Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.