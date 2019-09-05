Mvc Capital (MVC) Holder Wynnefield Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $653,796; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Jag Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 61,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 233,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 172,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 12.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 5,792 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has risen 1.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $127,718 activity. GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP bought $4,705 worth of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) on Tuesday, March 26.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 21,581 shares to 119,216 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,055 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.

