MVC Capital Inc. (MVC) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Contrasting side by side

Since MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) are part of the Diversified Investments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital Inc. 9 5.53 N/A 0.26 36.25 Mesa Royalty Trust 11 6.73 N/A 1.18 8.52

Table 1 highlights MVC Capital Inc. and Mesa Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mesa Royalty Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MVC Capital Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. MVC Capital Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MVC Capital Inc. and Mesa Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 78.3% 65.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MVC Capital Inc. and Mesa Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 59.08% and 13.6% respectively. Insiders held 8.84% of MVC Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MVC Capital Inc. -0.31% 3.01% 5.05% 8.26% 1.59% 16.57% Mesa Royalty Trust -8.3% -12.62% -32.57% -22.69% -29.73% -7.71%

For the past year MVC Capital Inc. had bullish trend while Mesa Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats on 8 of the 10 factors MVC Capital Inc.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.