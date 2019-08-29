MVC Capital Inc. (MVC) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Contrasting side by side

Both MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital Inc. 9 5.69 N/A 0.26 36.25 Ares Capital Corporation 18 5.53 N/A 1.94 9.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MVC Capital Inc. and Ares Capital Corporation. Ares Capital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MVC Capital Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MVC Capital Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ares Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MVC Capital Inc. and Ares Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

MVC Capital Inc. and Ares Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ares Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

MVC Capital Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.28% and an $11 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Ares Capital Corporation is $19.75, which is potential 5.67% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MVC Capital Inc. seems more appealing than Ares Capital Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MVC Capital Inc. and Ares Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.08% and 40.3%. Insiders held 8.84% of MVC Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.48% of Ares Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MVC Capital Inc. -0.31% 3.01% 5.05% 8.26% 1.59% 16.57% Ares Capital Corporation 2.15% 3.22% 5.03% 14.54% 10.92% 19.46%

For the past year MVC Capital Inc. was less bullish than Ares Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ares Capital Corporation beats MVC Capital Inc.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.