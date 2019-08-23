MVB Financial (MVBF) to pay $0.05 on Sep 15, 2019; American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

MVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MVBF) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MVBF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. MVB Financial Corp’s current price of $17.10 translates into 0.29% yield. MVB Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 6,947 shares traded. MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MVBF News: 07/05/2018 MVB FINANCIAL CORP MVBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.23; 16/05/2018 – MVB Financial Corp. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – MVB Bank Names Steve Braden as EVP, Chief Retail Banking Officer; 10/05/2018 – MVB Financial Corp. Names Brad Greathouse as SVP, Human Re

Among 3 analysts covering American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Public Education has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $37.67’s average target is 41.35% above currents $26.65 stock price. American Public Education had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. See American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) latest ratings:

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Gru Inc accumulated 3,793 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 21,458 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 71,488 shares. Valley Advisers owns 6,425 shares. Legal & General Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,859 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity reported 22,529 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 111,154 shares. Axa holds 0% or 8,900 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 11,152 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). State Street Corporation stated it has 477,112 shares. Boston Partners reported 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% or 17,452 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.69% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 74,759 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $427.67 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 21.67 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

More notable recent American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Public Education appoints new CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Public Education (APEI) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “American Public Education Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Public Education Inc (APEI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

MVB Financial Corp., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking and mortgage banking services and products to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has market cap of $200.29 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market and savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $86,381 activity. Another trade for 1,430 shares valued at $24,911 was bought by Spielman Cheryl. Shares for $40,285 were bought by PALLOTTA J CHRISTOPHER. On Tuesday, May 14 Robinson Donald T bought $5,520 worth of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) or 345 shares.