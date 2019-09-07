MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 5.20 N/A 1.52 5.35 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see MV Oil Trust and NextDecade Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MV Oil Trust and NextDecade Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.52 beta indicates that MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. NextDecade Corporation’s -0.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares and 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. MV Oil Trust’s share owned by insiders are 25%. Comparatively, 0.7% are NextDecade Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year MV Oil Trust had bullish trend while NextDecade Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors NextDecade Corporation.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.