MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 4.53 N/A 1.52 5.35 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.48 N/A 7.14 3.06

Demonstrates MV Oil Trust and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MV Oil Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MV Oil Trust and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 70.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares and 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. MV Oil Trust’s share owned by insiders are 25%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year MV Oil Trust was more bullish than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.