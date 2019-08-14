MV Oil Trust (MVO) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 4.48 N/A 1.52 5.35 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.30 N/A 0.75 7.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MV Oil Trust and VOC Energy Trust. VOC Energy Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MV Oil Trust is presently more affordable than VOC Energy Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MV Oil Trust and VOC Energy Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta indicates that MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, VOC Energy Trust has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MV Oil Trust and VOC Energy Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.3% and 16.6%. Insiders owned roughly 25% of MV Oil Trust’s shares. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust has 26.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year MV Oil Trust was less bullish than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors VOC Energy Trust.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.