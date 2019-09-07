MV Oil Trust (MVO) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 5.20 N/A 1.52 5.35 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.52 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MV Oil Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. MV Oil Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MV Oil Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MV Oil Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 86.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 25% of MV Oil Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year MV Oil Trust has weaker performance than Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats MV Oil Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.