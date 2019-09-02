MV Oil Trust (MVO) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Comparing side by side

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 5.02 N/A 1.52 5.35 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.33 N/A 1.74 6.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. MV Oil Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MV Oil Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average target price is $14.8, while its potential upside is 44.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares and 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Insiders owned 25% of MV Oil Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year MV Oil Trust had bullish trend while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.