MV Oil Trust (MVO) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 7 0.00 7.63M 1.52 5.35 Comstock Resources Inc. 7 0.58 63.90M 0.24 28.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MV Oil Trust and Comstock Resources Inc. Comstock Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. MV Oil Trust’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 103,668,478.26% 116.5% 116.5% Comstock Resources Inc. 898,734,177.22% 8.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Comstock Resources Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25% of MV Oil Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year MV Oil Trust was less bullish than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors MV Oil Trust.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.