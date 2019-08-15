Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Holding; Western Asset (WIA) Sentiment Is 2

Muzinich & Company decreased Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 30,589 shares as Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT)’s stock declined 11.01%. The Muzinich & Company holds 539,243 shares with $6.91M value, down from 569,832 last quarter. Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca now has $445.69M valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 97,920 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.82, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 22 funds started new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and reduced their equity positions in Western Asset. The funds in our database now possess: 11.70 million shares, up from 11.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund for 253,508 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.66 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 154,025 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 121,849 shares.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $341.44 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2,676 activity.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 20,587 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 192,782 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 24,958 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 233,440 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 350,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 6,655 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 6,400 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware holds 102,866 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 140,761 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Company holds 381,576 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 98,250 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.02% or 330,153 shares.