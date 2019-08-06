Muzinich & Company Has Raised Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stake by $355,300 as Share Value Declined; Waverton Investment Management LTD Cut Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $27.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 143,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 454,513 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.34M, down from 598,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 926,174 shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 14,045 shares to 665,414 shares, valued at $873.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 44,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,771 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB) by 2,191 shares to 326,345 shares, valued at $65.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 8,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

