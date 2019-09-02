Muzinich & Company Increased Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stake; VITASOY INTL H 0.25 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (VTSYF) Shorts Down By 57.5%

VITASOY INTL H 0.25 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VTSYF) had a decrease of 57.5% in short interest. VTSYF’s SI was 45,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 57.5% from 108,000 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 10 days are for VITASOY INTL H 0.25 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VTSYF)’s short sellers to cover VTSYF’s short positions. It closed at $4.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company increased Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) stake by 40.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company acquired 18,700 shares as Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO)’s stock declined 15.19%. The Muzinich & Company holds 65,000 shares with $1.25M value, up from 46,300 last quarter. Geo Group Inc New (Put) now has $2.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 498,350 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35

Another recent and important Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VTSYF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2017.

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells food and beverages. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. It offers soya milk, tea, water, juice, tofu, rice milk, pasta, soy related products, etc. It has a 55 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products primarily under the VITASOY brand.