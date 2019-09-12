Muzinich & Company Increases Stake in Geo Group (Put) (GEO); Us Bancorp De Cut Stake in Lincoln National (LNC) as Share Price Declined

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 269,456 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO)

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 5,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 128,142 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, down from 133,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 432,522 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 321,220 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $22.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 56,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,075 shares, and cut its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GeoPark Announces Expansion of Its Latin American Portfolio With New Low-cost Exploration Acreage Added in Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 949,412 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Capital Lp has 0.08% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 5,800 shares. 16,910 were reported by Phillips Financial Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 16,713 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Srb stated it has 7,661 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 115,852 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 233,777 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 43,055 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Smith Graham And Com Inv Advisors Lp accumulated 95,613 shares or 0.66% of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 5.16M are held by Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $482.46 million for 6.28 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial prices cash tender offer for notes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term E by 26,195 shares to 601,431 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total Etf (IXUS) by 66,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen N V.