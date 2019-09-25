Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Monroe Cap (MRCC) Holding by $1.47 Million as Market Value Declined; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stake Held by Skylands Capital Llc

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 101,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 353,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05 million, up from 252,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 901,481 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 147,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 293 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 147,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 21,951 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT

