Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Position in Main Street Capital (MAIN) by $689,717; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $1.37 Million

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 11,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,230 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 16,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 18,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 713,504 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54 million, down from 732,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 288,626 shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWH) by 19,683 shares to 19,920 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monetary Group has 0.62% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Rampart Management Lc has invested 0.33% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Regions Fincl has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 60,990 were accumulated by Hamel Associate. Citigroup Inc holds 0.04% or 356,880 shares. Welch Gru Limited Liability Com reported 2,781 shares. Gideon Advisors has invested 0.53% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,005 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 15,154 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 18,885 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 47,146 were accumulated by Buckingham Inc. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Ltd owns 137,814 shares for 5.79% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 162,084 shares. First Fincl In accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Finance Management Professionals Inc invested in 0.41% or 27,471 shares. 783 are owned by Lifeplan Gru. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company has 0.07% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 1,070 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 0.1% or 30,817 shares. Fin Architects Inc reported 1,150 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 17,922 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 18,743 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,220 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Regal Inv Advsr Lc owns 5,969 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).