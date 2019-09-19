Muzinich & Company Has Cut Its Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC) by $1.93 Million; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Rivulet Capital Has Boosted Holding

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 321,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, down from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 368,904 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 866,350 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.98 million, up from 858,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 294,301 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 37,750 shares to 132,750 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI).

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.77 million for 8.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 66,518 shares to 362,582 shares, valued at $182.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

