Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Main Street Capital (MAIN) by $689,717; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) Stock Price Declined While Thomas White International LTD Lifted Stake by $1.92 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 18,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 713,504 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54 million, down from 732,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 61,252 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 47,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 524,951 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50 million, up from 476,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 748,666 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 13,371 shares to 73,192 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 10,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,227 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL).