Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding by $485,415 as Stock Rose; South State Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut by $3.64 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 32,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The institutional investor held 218,144 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 250,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 87,913 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

South State Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 26,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 90,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 116,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 5.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mgmt reported 395,604 shares stake. Foster And Motley owns 49,761 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Family Firm has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 9.97 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 41,419 shares. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has invested 2.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.42% or 9,236 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,585 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. John G Ullman & Associate reported 95,205 shares. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability reported 201,089 shares. 17,037 were reported by Howard. Sphera Funds Management Limited has 7.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 400,000 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 79,698 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 1,548 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com has 8,685 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Simon Greenstone Panatier scores latest baby powder win against Johnson & Johnson – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 168,414 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $22.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 37,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. $14,650 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) was bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold FDUS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.25 million shares or 0.62% less from 6.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,600 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 35,100 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 5,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 22,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc reported 5,460 shares. Eagle Global Advisors has 22,980 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Service owns 663,899 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,354 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Oppenheimer And owns 0.02% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 41,896 shares. Bragg Fincl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Citigroup holds 0% or 2,524 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $8.92M for 9.69 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.