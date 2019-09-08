Muzinich & Company Holds Stake in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO); Sivik Global Healthcare Has Cut Stake in Lhc Group Com Stk (LHCG) as Stock Value Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (LHCG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 177,757 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 543,642 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,668 shares. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,845 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Citigroup Incorporated owns 5,588 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.19% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 537,571 shares. Redmile Grp Limited reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested in 27,015 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 19,831 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,424 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 5,861 were reported by Comm Bancorporation. Boston owns 73,052 shares. Hood River Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.62% or 290,356 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has 11,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $33.87 million for 28.07 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Com Stk (NYSE:DHR) by 15,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Groupnv Com Stk by 12,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).